Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,809 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

