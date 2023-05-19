Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

