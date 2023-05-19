PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

