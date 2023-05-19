Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.88

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 4068895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paramount Global by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

