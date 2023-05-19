Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -182.34%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

