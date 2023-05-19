Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

