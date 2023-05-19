Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 394,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $6.38 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $788.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

