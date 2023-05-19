Piper Sandler Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $100.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

