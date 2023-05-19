Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Pool by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.46 and a 200 day moving average of $340.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

