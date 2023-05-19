Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,051. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

