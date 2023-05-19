Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $481,780.62 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $481,780.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,673,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,584,270.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 229.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

