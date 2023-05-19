Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.58 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,127. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

