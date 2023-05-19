Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 2.2 %

KWR opened at $208.13 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,408 shares of company stock worth $4,970,360 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

