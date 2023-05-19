Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP Sells $752,068.60 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.13.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

