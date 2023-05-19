Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

