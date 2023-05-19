Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Sells $675,848.25 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RRC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

