Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells $997,516.41 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

