Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $693,011.70 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,943,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,290,266.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

NYSE:RDW opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Redwire by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

