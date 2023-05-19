Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

