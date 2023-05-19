Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) SVP Sells $739,404.55 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dwight Moxie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

