Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,064,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

