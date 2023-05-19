Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of RHI opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

