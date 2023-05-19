Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.