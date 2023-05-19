Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.36

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 869223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.