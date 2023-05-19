Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 61,323 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.