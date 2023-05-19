Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 87,145 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 847,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Plains GP
In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Plains GP Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE PAGP opened at $14.04 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63.
Plains GP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.27%.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.
