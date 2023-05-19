Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 87,145 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 847,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plains GP Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

NYSE PAGP opened at $14.04 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

