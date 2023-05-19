Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 34,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -617.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

