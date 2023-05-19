Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 503 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.