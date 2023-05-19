Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $188.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $209.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average is $180.62.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

