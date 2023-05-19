Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,561,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 965,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 195,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

PLRX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

