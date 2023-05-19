Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CONMED by 1,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 117,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in CONMED by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,531 shares of company stock worth $7,595,744 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

