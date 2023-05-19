Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

