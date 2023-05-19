Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.