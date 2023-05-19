Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

