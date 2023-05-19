Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $655.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.28 and a 200-day moving average of $523.84. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $694.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

