Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

