Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Horizon by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 157,118 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.