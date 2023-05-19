Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,551,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $40.25 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

