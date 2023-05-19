Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $52.80 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

