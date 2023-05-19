Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHN opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

