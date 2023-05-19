Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $692.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

