Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sonos by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos Stock Performance

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,662 shares of company stock worth $376,508 in the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

