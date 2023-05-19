Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,777 shares of company stock valued at $40,469,399. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

