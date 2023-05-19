Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,798 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Insider Activity

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

