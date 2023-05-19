Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 287,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $834.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

