Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 161,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Thermon Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

