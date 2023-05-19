Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,007. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

