Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $50.39 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

