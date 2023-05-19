Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after buying an additional 2,226,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of GPK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

