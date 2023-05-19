Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 187,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Up 0.7 %

Navient stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

